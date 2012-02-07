LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - Lana Del Rey has not postponed her spring tour -- because she didn't even have one planned, says a representative for the "Video Games" singer.

The rep shot down a New York Post report that said the singer had postponed a 30-date tour due to the overwhelmingly negative reaction to her performance on "Saturday Night Live" last month.

There was never any tour in place to cancel or delay, spokesman Matt Hanks told TheWrap.

"Lana told MTV several weeks ago that she plans to tour in October," Hanks said. "There has never been a spring tour announced or cancelled."

Del Rey will continue to perform in support of her recently released album "Born to Die," he added.

The singer, who appeared on "Late Show With David Letterman" late last week, will appear at Amoeba Records in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and at the San Francisco Amoeba store on Thursday. The representative adds that Del Rey has "been extremely active in Europe" in promoting the album.

Citing sources, the Post claimed that Del Rey and her manager had pulled the plug on the road jaunt after her much-maligned "SNL" appearance, and decided to push the dates back in order to let the furor over her performance die down.

Del Rey's performance of her single "Video Games" on "SNL" drew widespread derision, with everyone from actresses Juliette Lewis and Eliza Dushku to NBC news anchor Brian Williams slamming her appearance. Many thought the performance was a skit by "SNL" player Kristen Wiig. (It wasn't, but Wiig spoofed the singer during a segment on "SNL"'s Weekend Update on Saturday.)

Del Rey defended herself in a subsequent interview with Rolling Stone, telling the magazine, "I actually felt good about it. I thought I looked beautiful and sang fine."

