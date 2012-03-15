Lisa Marie Presley pays homage to her southern heritage in new album "Storm and Grace" set for release in May after a five-year hiatus from the music industry, Universal Republic record label said on Thursday.

"Nothing was planned or contrived in any way, and out of it came a very organic record that was always inside of me and that I am incredibly proud of," Presley said in a statement on Thursday.

The only child of late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie kicked off her music career with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern." It was followed by 2005's "Now What," and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's third album, "Storm and Grace," harks back to Presley's southern roots, and was produced by Grammy-winning country producer T Bone Burnett, who was curious to work with "the daughter of an American revolutionary music artist."

"What I heard was honest, raw, unaffected and soulful. I thought her father would be proud of her. The more I listened to the songs, the deeper an artist I found her to be," Burnett said in a statement, calling Presley "a Southern American folk music artist of great value."

Presley, who found herself in a "considerably disheartened and uninspired state creatively," wrote the album over an eight-month period in England, working with artists such as Richard Hawley from Brit band Pulp and Fran Healy of the group Travis.

The album is due for release on May 15.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)