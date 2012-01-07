LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Metallica is fueling up for a 3D film, the heavy-metal band confirmed Friday following months of speculation. The movie is being targeted for a theatrical release in 2013.

"There is indeed a 3D project in the very early stages of production!" the band said in a statement on Metallica.com.

It's unclear if the project is a concert film, a documentary or something else altogether.

"We wish we could tell you more right now, but we don't have all the finer points nailed down just yet," the statement continued.

Metallica already has more than a dozen movie releases in its oeuvre, including two that have been in theaters. "Some Kind of Monster," a documentary that captured in-fighting among band members, had a theatrical release in 2004.

"The Big 4 Live from Sofia, Bulgaria," a concert film featuring performances by Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax, was shown in 450 theaters in the U.S. in 2010, prior to its release later that year.

The project won't be the first 3D theatrical movie to be released by a band. U2 put out the concert film "U2 3D" in 2008, and 2009 saw the release of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience."