LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Island Def Jam has pushed back the release of Rick Ross' upcoming album, "God Forgives, I Don't" due in part to the rapper's recent seizures, according to Billboard.

The album was due to come out December 13, but an Island Def Jam rep told Billboard it will now street in the first or second quarter of 2012.

Ross suffered a pair of seizures in mid-October, the first one coming on a flight to Memphis that ended in an emergency landing. Ross tried to make the flight again later in the day, only to suffer another seizure.

That led to a few canceled appearances and missed opportunities while Ross looked after his well-being.

Ross has already released a single, "You the Boss," featuring Nicki Minaj.