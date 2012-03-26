NEW YORK Icelandic band Sigur Ros, who have been admired by the likes of Radiohead and Coldplay, will release their first album in four years on May 29, marking the end of the band's indefinite hiatus, the band announced on Monday.

The band's sixth album, "Valtari," is comprised of eight songs, runs 54 minutes and will be released on double LP, CD and digital download formats. The band initially put the album on hold while lead vocalist Jonsi Birgisson recorded and toured a solo album.

"Valtari" translates to "steamroller" in Icelandic language and marks a return to an emphasis on the experimental songs that first won Sigur Ros international acclaim with their 1999 release "Ágætis byrjun," hailed for the band's high-pitched vocals and moody, atmospheric sound.

Bassist Georg Holm said in a statement that the band had given up on the album, "But then something happened and form started to emerge, and now I can honestly say that it's the only 'Sigur Rós' record I have listened to for pleasure in my own house after we've finished it."

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)