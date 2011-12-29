Singer Sinead O'Connor performs with reggae legend Burning Speart at the 5th Annual Jammy Awards in New York, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Move over, Whitney and Bobby.

Sinead O'Connor is wasting no time elaborating on the reasons why she broke up with her husband after 16 days of marriage. One of them? Crack cocaine.

The Irish songstress previously revealed she and fourth husband Barry Herridge went on a search for marijuana on the night of their wedding in Las Vegas.

It seems the singer's decision to bring her new husband, a drug-abuse counselor, along for a marijuana search in a seedy portion of Las Vegas on the night of their wedding wasn't such a great call.

In fact, the way O'Connor tells it, the newlyweds ended up with a drug somewhat harder than pot.

Elaborating on the "wild ride," she told British tabloid The Sun: "We ended up in a cab in some place that was quite dangerous. I wasn't scared -- but a drugs counselor. What was I thinking?

"Then I was handed a load of crack," she added. "Barry was very frightened -- that kind of messed everything up a bit, really."

Crack aside, it doesn't sound like the marriage was meant to last anyway.

"It felt like I was living in a coffin," she also told The Sun. "It was going to be a coffin for both of us, and I saw him crushed. The whole reason I ended it was out of respect and love for the man."

It seems that the experience has crushed O'Connor too -- or damaged her libido, at least. The singer -- who famously went hunting for "a very sweet sex-starved man" earlier this year -- said she doesn't plan to date anyone for awhile.