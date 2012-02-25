Cast member Taylor Swift attends the premiere of the 3-D animated film ''Dr. Seuss' The Lorax'' in Los Angeles February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In yet another step in her apparent bid for sainthood, country music superstar Taylor Swift has invited 18-year-old leukemia patient Kevin McGuire to be her date to the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

The invitation grew from a Facebook campaign launched by MacGuire's sister, Victoria, who started up the Facebook page "Taylor Swift take KEVIN McGUIRE TO PROM!" to persuade the "Mean" songbird to attend McGuire's prom at Sterling High School prom in Somerdale, N.J.

"Kevin is the kindest, most noble 18 year old a person could even fathom meeting," Tori wrote on the site, "and throughout his ups and downs Kevin never even questioned 'why me?' Nothing, and I mean NOTHING brightens Kevin's day more than Taylor Swift."

Swift was unable to take up Victoria's invitation, but she went one better and invited him to the ACM Awards, which take place on April 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"Kevin, I'm so sorry but I won't be able to make it to your prom," Swift posted to the Facebook page Friday. "But I was wondering, the ACM Awards are coming up. Would you be my date? Love, Taylor"

Swift is nominated for multiple ACM Awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

