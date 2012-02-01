A woman holds up an iPad with the iTunes U app after a news conference introducing a digital textbook service in New York January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Music junkies looking to looking to live out their rock 'n' roll fantasies in a virtual realm will have their chance in March.

The upcoming WholeWorldBand app -- set to launch next month -- brings musical collaboration to a new level, allowing users to jam with established musical artists, either by adding themselves to an artist's video performance and playing along with them, or substituting themselves with any member of the band. (Note: It might not be wise to swap yourself with Keith Richards -- some things are best not tried at home, kids.)

The app will also allow users to videotape themselves performing music and collaborate with other members of the WorldBandApp community.

WholeWorldBand hopes to distinguish itself from other music-collaboration services with its heightened visual element. While some sites allow collaboration but contain no visual element, and others have a visual element but lack full interactivity, WholeWorldBand seeks to fill the gap between the two.

What's more, users actually stand to take in a little cash from their efforts; each time a user's video is downloaded and shared by another user, the video's creator earns money.

And people say that it's difficult to make it as a professional musician.

The app will be available for the iPhone 4 and 4s, and the iPad2. Start polishing your chops now.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)