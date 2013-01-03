* U.S. album sales fall 4 percent in 2012
* British artists, indie labels score well in U.S.
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 British singer Adele's
Grammy-winning "21" scored a rare feat in 2012 as it topped U.S.
album sales for a second straight year, beating out U.S.
country-pop star Taylor Swift's "Red, Nielsen Soundscan said on
Thursday.
It was the first time a single album had been a top-seller
for two years in a row since Nielsen began tracking album sales
in 1991, the organization said.
But U.S. album sales overall fell 4 percent in 2012 to
315.96 million albums, after 2011 saw a rare 3 percent bump in
sales.
Adele's "21" sold 4.41 million units in the United States in
2012 to top Swift's "Red," which sold 3.11 million copies. In
2011, "21" sold 5.82 million units.
"It's a sort of a once-in-a-lifetime album," Keith
Caulfield, associate director of charts at Billboard, told
Reuters of "21." "Only a few of these albums come along in
history."
The heartbreak record, with hits like "Rolling in the Deep"
and "Someone Like You," earned Adele six Grammy Awards in early
2012, boosting the profile of the 24-year-old singer and
songwriter, who records on indie label XL Recordings.
The album sold at a furious pace, reaching the 10 million
albums-sold plateau in the span of two years, Caulfield noted.
The last album to achieve that feat was boy band 'N Sync's "No
Strings Attached," which was released in 2000.
"It's really the right combination of artistry and hit
singles," Caulfield said of "21's" success.
"She really crossed over from pop to Latin to adult
contemporary to dance," he added. "Young and old consumers
bought it, and because of its mixture of fans, she was able to
sell it as well as she did."
Adele's success came despite the drop in 2012 U.S. album
sales.
"Last year (2011) was a fluke," Caulfield said. "A year gain
in album sales is a mega achievement. ... It's the way the
market works now, people buy songs and not albums."
Indeed, digital song sales rose 5 percent in 2012 to a
record high 1.336 billion downloads.
The year's best-selling albums in the United States had a
particularly British flavor as Swift was the lone American in
the top five. Swift records for the independently owned
Nashville-based Big Machine, distributed by Universal Music
Group.
British boy band One Direction's "Up All Night," released in
2011 on Sony Music Entertainment's SYCO/Columbia label, placed
third with 1.62 million units sold, while their 2012 follow-up,
"Take Me Home," took the fifth spot with 1.34 million units
sold.
Britain's folk revivalists Mumford & Sons, on indie record
label Glassnote, placed fourth with their album "Babel" selling
1.46 million units.