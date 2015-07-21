Two years after twerking her way into MTV history, Miley Cyrus will be hosting the cable channel's Video Music Awards.

In a tweet on Monday, the pop star posted photos of herself in a bright green alien outfit, holding up posters reading, "MTV won't let me perform," followed by "So I’m hosting this year's VMAs."

MTV confirmed the news and shared Cyrus’s photos on Twitter, but it did not retweet the 22-year-old's expletive-laced tweet.

The former Disney star sparked a frenzy at the 2013 VMAs when she performed with Robin Thicke, wearing a flesh-toned latex bikini and engaging in the provocative dance style of "twerking" with a suggestive foam finger.

The awards show, which honours artists for achievements in music videos, has a history of surprising, unscripted moments.

Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech in 2009 and Britney Spears shared a kiss with Madonna during the show in 2003.

The VMAs will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. Nominees for the awards will be announced Tuesday.

