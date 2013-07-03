LOS ANGELES, July 3 American rapper Wale grabbed
the top spot on Wednesday on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart
for the first time with his record "The Gifted," while fellow
rapper Kanye West's "Yeezus," last week's No. 1, fell to third
place.
"The Gifted" sold 158,000 copies in its first week,
according to figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan.
Wale's previous album, 2011's "Ambition," sold 164,000
copies in its first week but only reached No. 2 on the weekly
album chart.
West's "Yeezus" fell to No. 3 with 65,000 in sales during
the week, an 80 percent decline from its debut total of 327,000
albums sold last week.
Rapper J. Cole's album "Born Sinner" was No. 2 on the chart
for the second consecutive week. Christian rock band Skillet's
"Rise" placed fourth while French electronic duo Daft Punk's
"Random Access Memories" rose one spot to No. 5.
Other top 10 new albums this week include U.S.
singer-songwriter India.Arie's "Songversation" at No. 7 and
metal group August Burns Red's "Rescue & Restore" at No. 9.
Albums sales for the week totaled 5 million, a 13 percent
decrease from the same period last year. Albums sales so far in
2013 have totaled 142 million, a 6 percent decline over the same
time last year.
