By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, July 24
LOS ANGELES, July 24 The past week for "Weird
Al" Yankovic has been a little weird by the standards of the
curly-haired, accordion-playing, oddball master of pop music
parody.
The 54-year-old singer of such songs as "Eat It," a culinary
spoof on Michael Jackson's 1983 hit "Beat It" and "Amish
Paradise," the send-up of rapper Coolio's 1995 sensation
"Gangsta's Paradise," scored his first No. 1 album on the U.S.
Billboard chart with "Mandatory Fun", following a week-long
rollout of music videos.
"It's still hard for me to wrap my head around that,"
Yankovic said in an interview. "It means a lot to me."
Seemingly eclipsed at his own game by the rise of parody and
fan-generated music videos online over the past decade and shut
out from MTV when the network largely gave up music videos for
original programming, Yankovic has survived by tapping into
social media.
"I realized that the Internet was pretty much where my bread
was buttered," said the three-time Grammy winner, whose
three-decade career has been due largely in part to the success
of his humorous music videos.
"I wanted to do something that would appeal to the online
community and things on the Internet go viral quick," he added.
Yankovic released eight new songs each day beginning on July
14 with "Tacky," a celebrity-filled video of Pharrell's
international hit "Happy," which itself has spawned countless
fan videos.
"There was always the danger people would get tired of it,
by the third day I was wondering if people would be going, 'Oh
no, more Al,'" said Yankovic of the eight videos that have so
far racked up more than 40 million views.
"Mandatory Fun" sold 104,000 copies in its first week,
according to figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan. It also
became the first comedy album to reach No. 1 since 1963's "My
Son, the Nut" by Allan Sherman.
"It kind of had a snowball effect," the three-time Grammy
winner said of the videos. "By the end of the eight days there
was a little bit of a Pavlovian effect as well, because when it
ended, people were like, 'Where's the "Weird Al" video?'"
The singer, whose new fare about aluminium foil parodies
poor grammar to the tune of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and
Lorde's "Royals", said it took about two years to complete the
album and videos.
Yankovic was able to field cameos by actors Jack Black, Eric
Stonestreet and Margaret Cho among others and partnered with
websites such as Nerdist.com and Will Ferrell's Funnyordie.com
as a way to help with its launch.
"I wish I had YouTube when I was starting out," he said.
"All it does really for me is, it means I need to step up my
game, make sure that I can rise above the crowd and I won't
always go for the most obvious idea. I'll have to make myself a
little bit more unique."
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)