Singer Wynonna Judd performs during the taping of the 2008 ''NCLR Alma'' awards at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK American country singer Wynonna Judd has canceled a series of concerts in Canada next week following a serious motorcycle crash that injured her husband, the singer said in a statement on Sunday.

Judd's husband, Michael Scott Moser, and the singer had been on a ride together on separate motorcycles in Deadwood, South Dakota, when Moser collided with an oncoming vehicle and was taken to hospital. Judd was not involved in the accident.

"I love him deeply and I will not leave his side," said Judd, who rose to fame alongside her mother Naomi in the 1980s as part of the duo, "The Judds," before a successful solo career that began in the early 1990s.

She and Moser were married in June in Tennessee.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney; editing by Stacey Joyce)