LOS ANGELES Nov 18 It's Friday evening at Union
Station in downtown Los Angeles, and, like always, commuters are
catching trains to their bedroom communities and weekend
travelers are jumping on the Pacific Surfliner.
And then there's a less harried crowd milling around the old
wooden seats under the arches of the grand waiting room,
headphones clamped down over their ears. They are told to
respect those using the station, especially the homeless who
take sanctuary there and the people running to trains.
A few hundred people are here to enjoy the opera "Invisible
Cities" - through headphones - performed by 15 singers and
dancers and an 11-piece orchestra throughout the station, even
in the Mission-style courtyards.
It is billed as the first large-scale opera for wireless
headphones and it may be coming to a train station near you.
While the maiden run for "Invisible Cities" ended Sunday after
21 performances, the artists and technologists behind it say
other cities like Bordeaux in France are keen to see wireless
opera performed in their train stations.
"Invisible Cities" is based on the 1972 novel by Italian
writer Italo Calvino, and its music and libretto is written by
29-year-old Christopher Cerrone of New York City. He and
director Yuval Sharon, 34, began discussing it in 2008 and by
2012 had settled on an immersive, ambulatory and wireless
format.
In "Invisible Cities" Venetian explorer Marco Polo soothes
the troubled emperor Kublai Khan, who sees his empire as a "vast
and formless ruin," with tales of travels to great cities.
"We decided that the piece, which is so intimate and so warm
and so fragile, would best be suited being heard as if it is
whispered in your ear," said Sharon, artistic director of the
opera company The Industry.
"It is a story that is really meant to take you to a very
internal place."
EXPLORING L.A. LIFE
Sharon moved to Los Angeles three years ago and was
fascinated by Union Station, the last large-scale train station
built in America and completed in 1939. He thought if they had
the tools to let the audience wander freely, no other building
would be better to explore the life of L.A., both its glories
and its weaknesses.
"There is a beautiful line in the piece in which Marco Polo
says, 'I will create a perfect city made of all the fragments of
cities I have ever been to,'" Sharon said.
Martin Gimenez, lead sound designer, was inspired by the
audio tours by docents in museums and the "silent discos" where
people gather and listen to music by headphones. But scaling
those ideas to a larger space with more people was a challenge.
Most of the technology was provided by audio manufacturer
Sennheiser, maker not only of the headphones but also of the
wireless system set up around the station so the audience
experiences the music with clarity wherever it goes.
The wireless system works for the performers, too. The
orchestra and conductor sit in a defunct restaurant while the
company roams the station for the 70-minute performance, never
getting a glimpse at the conductor.
Los Angeles Times music critic Mark Swed called "Invisible
Cities" a "startlingly ambitious project" - one that "could be,
and should be, done anywhere."
As the opera unfolds, Marco Polo sits at a restaurant table
singing while three businessmen at the next table carry on with
a conversation, oblivious to the fact that they are in the midst
of performance. The words are projected on to the station wall.
Dancers convulse and contort on the floor of the waiting
room, as homeless men and women and passengers nap, bedding and
belongings tucked under their feet. Some in the audience share
their headphones with people who don't have tickets.
At the end, the audience is encouraged to linger, enjoy a
drink at the station bar with friends and discuss the
experience. They may be at the leading edge of opera-going.
"I believe that opera is always at the forefront of what we
are doing as artists," Cerrone said. "It's always been this
forward-thinking art form, embracing new technologies, at least
in the 19th century. It just seemed natural to try new things."
