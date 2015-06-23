LONDON, June 23 Among the musicians performing
at this year's Glastonbury Festival, one emerging British rock
band is garnering as much excitement as the headline acts.
Wolf Alice, a north London rock band, has won over music
fans and critics alike with songs such as "Giant Peach" and
"Bros".
The band originally formed in 2010 with lead singer Ellie
Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie. Bassist Theo Ellis and drummer
Joel Amey joined in 2012.
Buzz for the band has built ever since with their name
regularly mentioned on the radio, music blogs and in magazines
but they have taken their time in releasing a completed album.
They put out two EPS in 2013 and 2014 and their debut album "My
Love is Cool" came out on Monday.
"We didn't want to rush into things because even though
sometimes you think you're ready as a band the songs might not
be quite there," Ellis told Reuters in an interview.
"Because we took a bit of time we kind of consolidated our
ideas and learned our craft in the studio a little bit by
putting out the two EPs."
The album has already won praise from music journalists for
its eclectic mix of songs.
"We set on not making a record that sounded the same -- like
every track sounded like a carbon copy of the single," Oddie
said.
Having returned from a tour in the United States, Wolf
Alice, who are said to have taken their name from a short story
by Angela Carter, will play Glastonbury for the second time on
Friday.
"When we played there last year it was really fun but we
were so overcome with horrific nerves that I think when we go
back this year we'll be able to enjoy it much more with new
confidence really," Rowsell said.
