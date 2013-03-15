LONDON, March 15 Creator of "The X Factor",
Simon Cowell, has given his approval for his hit TV singing
competition to head to the London stage.
Syco Entertainment, Cowell's joint venture with Sony Music,
is teaming up with Stage Entertainment UK to bring a musical
based on the TV singing contest to the stage next year, the
partners announced on Friday.
The show, to be called "X Factor - It's Time To Face The
Musical!" will hit London's West End theatre district in early
2014 with its creators calling it an "affectionate poke" at the
hugely successful TV show created by Cowell.
It is being written by British comedian Harry Hill with
music from Steve Brown and will be directed by Sean Foley.
Production company Stage Entertainment UK, behind such hits
as "Oliver!", "Hairspray" and "Singin' in the Rain", said in a
statement that the new musical would follow the fictional
character Chenice on her unlikely journey to stardom.
Described as "the only girl in the world who has never heard
of The X Factor", she stumbles across an audition queue with her
talking dog, an incident that changes her life forever.
Cowell has made a fortune from "The X Factor" and similar
television talent shows, and is also a household name in his
native Britain and the United States for appearing as the
acerbic judge on several of his shows.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)