LOS ANGELES Oct 1 Pop singer Lady Gaga and
rapper Eminem will be headline performers at the first YouTube
Music Awards, the Google Inc-owned online video
steaming site said on Tuesday.
The Nov. 3 award show in New York, which will be
live-streamed, honors the top songs and artists that were viewed
on the website in the past year.
Nominees will be announced later this month and voting by
the public will determine winners, YouTube said.
Canadian rock band Arcade Fire will also perform at the
awards show. The show will be hosted by actor-musician Jason
Schwartzman while film and music video director Spike Jonze will
serve as creative director, YouTube said.
The video streaming website has become a crucial way for
musical acts to share music in recent years and has also helped
launch the careers of little-known artists such as Justin
Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen and South Korean pop star Psy.
