Zac Brown (R) and Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band perform during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary/Files

LOS ANGELES Country music collective Zac Brown Band climbed back to the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, in a quiet week for new music releases.

The band's fourth studio album, "Uncaged," initially debuted at the top of the chart two weeks ago, before being knocked off by Nas' "Life Is Good."

This week, "Uncaged" sold 48,000 copies to take No. 1 and "Life Is Good" fell to No. 2 with 45,000 copies, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, in the lowest music sales week since February 2011.

Only two new releases cracked the top ten. New Jersey rockers The Gaslight Anthem at No. 3 with their fourth album "Handwritten," and electro-pop band Passion Pit landed at No. 4 with their sophomore effort, "Gossamer."

The latest Kidz Bop album, "Kidz Bop 22" rounded out the top five this week.

Next week's chart is likely to perk up with new releases from rapper Rick Ross, soul singer Joss Stone, country band Gloriana and singer-songwriter Joshua Radin.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy)