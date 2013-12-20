LONDON Dec 20 Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Stephen
Ward" which opened on Thursday in London is a musical with a
mission: to clear the name of the high-society osteopath of the
title, who was at the centre of the Profumo sex, spies and call
girls scandal that brought down a British government in the
1960s.
The main characters, in real life and the show, are party
girl Christine Keeler and her friend Mandy Rice-Davies as the
women who cause all the trouble, a vodka-swilling Russian
military attache who was one of Keeler's lovers, and John
Profumo, Britain's Secretary of State for War, a married man and
also one of Keeler's lovers.
When his affair with her came tumbling out, courtesy of the
ever vigilant British tabloid press, it was suspected that
Profumo in "pillow talk" may have leaked nuclear secrets to
Keeler, through her to the Russians and from that stemmed the
scandal that brought down the Conservative government.
The affable, Jaguar-driving Ward's role in all this? He was
said to be the procurer and committed suicide with an overdose
of sleeping pills after being forced to take the rap by the
corrupt British political, judicial and police establishment of
the time - or so the musical's book would have it.
From the opening number, "Human Sacrifice", in which Ward,
played by veteran musical and stage performer Alexander Hanson,
is shown in a wax museum display alongside historical villains
like Hitler, this latest offering from the creator "Evita",
"Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera" makes it clear that the
evening's entertainment comes with a moral lesson attached.
"Get up the nose of the establishment ... step across the
line," Ward sings as he comes alive amid the display of wax
dummies, and you, too, could become a "human sacrifice".
That may sound grim and "Sweeney Todd"-ish, but there need
be no fear that Lloyd Webber has turned ghoulish and dark.
The next number is set in a popular London nightclub of the
period, with showgirls performing a dance routine with hula
hoops. It's there that Ward meets Keeler, played by Charlotte
Spencer, and the seeds of a disastrous relationship are sewn.
Shortly afterwards, they attend a high-society dinner party
in which, as apparently was the custom at the time, everyone
strips down to their skivvies, which in the case of the women
meant mostly black semi-fetish regalia, and has an orgy.
The orgy, while tame even by the standards of what can be
seen on today's opera stages, provides one of the show's best
tunes, "You've Never Had It So Good". It twists a famous quote
from a Labour prime minister of the era, Harold Wilson, by
adding: "You've never had it so often."
Another memorable number is sung by Profumo's shocked wife,
the actress Valerie Hobson, played by Joanna Riding, when he
confesses to the affair. She says that despite his lies she
won't leave him because "I'm hopeless when it comes to you".
Richard Eyre directed, Don Black and Christopher Hampton
wrote the books and lyrics, and costume designer Rob Howell has
found some eye-catching 1960s fashions for Keeler and
Rice-Davies, portrayed by Charlotte Blackledge.
