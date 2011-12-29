MUMBAI Dec 29 U.S. private equity firms General Atlantic Partners and Sequoia Capital have invested $108 million in outsourcing services provider Mu Sigma, which has its biggest delivery centre in the Indian city of Bangalore, the IT services company said.

Chicago-based Sigma, founded by Indian entrepreneur Dhiraj Rajaram in 2004, is a provider of analytics and decision support services for global enterprise customers.

Earlier, the company had raised $25 million from Sequoia Capital.