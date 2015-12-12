(Adds commentary from experts)
By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Tesla Motors Inc
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other prominent tech
executives are pouring $1 billion into a non-profit aimed at
creating artificial intelligence that augments humans'
capabilities, rather than making them obsolete.
The effort announced on Friday, called OpenAI, joins
significant investments from companies such as Alphabet Inc's
Google, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc
, which have used artificial intelligence to sharpen
their businesses with services such as facial recognition or
language processing.
But the OpenAI founders suggested they have set their sights
on bigger problems.
"Our goal is to advance digital intelligence in the way that
is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by
a need to generate financial return," a blog post on OpenAI's
website said. (bit.ly/1lBMdz9)
Predicting that human-level artificial intelligence will
eventually arrive, the backers argued that it was vital to have
a research institution like OpenAI in place to seek "a good
outcome for all over its own self-interest."
Musk has warned of the harm that may come from artificial
intelligence, telling Massachusetts Institute of Technology
students it was humanity's "biggest existential threat."
He will be co-chair of the non-profit with venture
capitalist Sam Altman, who has backed Reddit.
As artificial intelligence races ahead, non-profits have a
special part to play by focusing the technology on society's
most pressing problems, said Oren Etzioni, CEO of the Allen
Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a non-profit established
in 2014 by Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen.
"AI is too important a technology to be dedicated to things
like ad targeting or ordering things in a news feed," Etzioni
said.
OpenAI's list of donors include PayPal Holding Inc
co-founder Peter Thiel, LinkedIn Corp co-founder Reid
Hoffman and Musk himself.
Other supporters include Amazon's cloud unit Amazon Web
Services, Indian IT firm Infosys Ltd and Greg
Brockman, former chief technology officer of payments startup
Stripe.
While the backers have ponied up a vast sum, OpenAI said it
expects to spend a "tiny fraction" of the $1 billion in the next
few years.
Even so, the money will go a long way, said Norman Winarsky,
a lecturer at Stanford University and co-founder of Siri, a
startup Apple acquired in 2010 to launch its digital assistant.
Siri was inspired by a government program that invested $150
million over five years, he said.
A $1 billion investment "will have a tremendous impact,"
Winarsky said.
