JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Mustek Ltd : * H1 gross profit percent from continuing operations up from 13,2 pct to 14,1 pct * H1 headline earnings per ordinary share up 33 pct * Net asset value of 785 cents per share * H1 revenue from continuing operations improved by 9,5 pct to R1,978 billion (31 December 2012: R1,807 billion) * H1 revenue 1.978 billion rand * H1 gross profit 278.9 million rand * H1 headline earnings per ordinary share 42.15 cents * Says over the next few years, local tablet market is likely to be a positive revenue driver