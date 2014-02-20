JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Mustek Ltd :
* H1 gross profit percent from continuing operations up from
13,2 pct to 14,1 pct
* H1 headline earnings per ordinary share up 33 pct
* Net asset value of 785 cents per share
* H1 revenue from continuing operations improved by 9,5 pct to
R1,978 billion (31 December 2012: R1,807 billion)
* H1 revenue 1.978 billion rand
* H1 gross profit 278.9 million rand
* H1 headline earnings per ordinary share 42.15 cents
* Says over the next few years, local tablet market is likely
to be a positive revenue driver