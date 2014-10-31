Italy - Factors to watch on April 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Oct 31 Mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik :
* Says sales in Q3 of 13.2 million euros
* As per 30 Sept., revenue of about 38.3 million euros, up 34 pct in comparison to last year
* 9-month EBIT of approx. 3.0 million euros (1.9 million euros year ago; +58 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
April 19 India's online grocery delivery service BigBasket and smaller rival Grofers India Pvt. Ltd. have begun talks on a possible merger, Indian newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.