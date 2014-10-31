Oct 31 Mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik :

* Says sales in Q3 of 13.2 million euros

* As per 30 Sept., revenue of about 38.3 million euros, up 34 pct in comparison to last year

* 9-month EBIT of approx. 3.0 million euros (1.9 million euros year ago; +58 pct)