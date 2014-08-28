BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik : * Says H1 EBIT amounted to EUR 2.3 million half-year (EUR 1.3 million, + 77%) * Says Q2 revenue of EUR 11.6 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million, + 21%) * Says H1 revenue of EUR 25.1 million (last year: EUR 19.4 million, + 30%) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.