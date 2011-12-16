MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's largest specialist
gold lender Muthoot Finance Ltd is planning to raise
at least 3 billion rupees via a public bond issue and will use
the proceeds for its lending activities, sources with knowledge
of the deal said.
The issue has an option to retain an additional 3 billion
rupees, said the sources.
The firm is borrowing via two-, three-, five-year bonds and
five-and-a-half year zero coupon bonds, the sources said.
The issue, which will open on Dec. 22 and close on Jan. 7,
is rated 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' by CRISIL and ' AA- (stable)'
by ICRA, the sources said.
ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, A.K. Capital and Karvy
Investor Services are the lead managers to the issue, they said.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)