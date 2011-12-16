MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's largest specialist gold lender Muthoot Finance Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees via a public bond issue and will use the proceeds for its lending activities, sources with knowledge of the deal said. The issue has an option to retain an additional 3 billion rupees, said the sources. The firm is borrowing via two-, three-, five-year bonds and five-and-a-half year zero coupon bonds, the sources said. The issue, which will open on Dec. 22 and close on Jan. 7, is rated 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' by CRISIL and ' AA- (stable)' by ICRA, the sources said. ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, A.K. Capital and Karvy Investor Services are the lead managers to the issue, they said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)