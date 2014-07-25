NEW DELHI The government has decided to exempt earnings from investments in debt mutual funds on units sold between April 1 and July 10 this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Friday, bowing to pressure from retail investors.

In his maiden budget, Jaitley had proposed a tax on gains from investments in non-equity mutual fund schemes. He also increased the long-term capital gains tax rate on debt-linked mutual funds to 20 percent from 10 percent.

The mutual fund industry protested against the proposed tax changes.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)