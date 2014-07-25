Indian markets closed on Monday for public holiday
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The government has decided to exempt earnings from investments in debt mutual funds on units sold between April 1 and July 10 this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Friday, bowing to pressure from retail investors.
In his maiden budget, Jaitley had proposed a tax on gains from investments in non-equity mutual fund schemes. He also increased the long-term capital gains tax rate on debt-linked mutual funds to 20 percent from 10 percent.
The mutual fund industry protested against the proposed tax changes.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
TOKYO Oil prices edged lower on Monday, undermined by a weak manufacturers survey out of China, and despite talk that OPEC-led crude oil output cuts could be extended when oil priducers meet later this month.