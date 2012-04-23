* Average fund fee 0.75 pct in 2011 vs 0.77 pct in 2010
* Morningstar: drop reflects investor move to low-cost funds
* Fund trade group ICI found similar pattern
April 23 U.S. mutual fund investor paid slightly
less in average fees in 2011 as shareholders shifted money to
lower-cost funds and share classes, according to two studies
released on Monday.
The typical fund investor paid 0.75 percent in expenses for
open-end mutual funds in 2011, down from 0.77 percent in 2010
and 0.80 percent the previous two years, Chicago research firm
Morningstar Inc said in one report. The average expense
ratio last year declined across all major fund asset classes,
Morningstar said, except for alternatives - funds that pursue
nontraditional investment strategies similar to those used by
hedge funds.
Investors paid less on average largely because many chose
to move money from more expensive funds within each category to
the cheapest, and from stock funds to lower-fee bond funds,
Morningstar said.
"There have been some fee cuts over the years - most notably
Vanguard's lowered investment minimums for Admiral share
classes," Morningstar research director Russel Kinnel wrote in a
report posted on the company's website. "But it's the choices
made by investors that have had the greatest impact."
Vanguard Group cut the minimum amount required to invest in
the lower-cost share class of many of its funds to $10,000 from
$100,000 in October, 2010.
Average fund feeds also declined because fund assets have
grown for several years, allowing fund managers to capture
greater economies of scale.
Separately, the Investment Company Institute, a Washington
trade group for the funds industry, said average expenses
declined several basis points, or hundreths of a percentage
point, across the major types of funds. The biggest drop came in
fees on equity funds, which fell to 0.79 percent in 2011 from
0.83 percent in 2010.
The trade group cited causes similar to those mentioned by
Morningstar, including rising markets and a demand for index
funds, which are generally cheaper than actively managed
products. It also cited a shift by investors toward no-load
share classes, which tend to have lower-than-average expense
ratios.