March 16 Mutual fund investors warmed up
to stocks in February, pumping $22.5 billion into conventional
equity funds, the largest amount of net inflows in a year,
Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit reported on Friday.
"Equity funds rose fairly steadily during the month as
investors shrugged off continued uncertainty surrounding Greece
and a new round of saber-rattling over Iran's nuclear
intentions, with the subsequent rise in oil prices," Lipper said
in its executive summary. "Investors focused instead on
better-than-expected earnings reports ... and on improving
unemployment reports and economic data."
Lipper said investors were net purchasers of fund assets for
the fourth straight month, injecting $52.1 billion into the
conventional funds business. That figure excludes
exchange-traded funds.
Bond funds had monthly inflows of $30.9 billion, the highest
total since August 2010. The $22.5 billion that went into equity
funds was the strongest inflow figure since February 2011,
Lipper said.
Meanwhile, investors redeemed $1.3 billion from money market
funds last month, and ETFs received $12.4 billion in allocations
from investors.
U.S. diversified equity funds continued to be problem area,
with investors withdrawing a net $2.1 billion. It was the 10th
straight month this fund category experienced net redemptions,
Lipper said.