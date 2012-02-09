Feb 9 TD Ameritrade's former head of retail distribution, John Bunch, is trading in his corporate hat to run a boutique independent advisory firm headquartered in Kansas.

Bunch, who stepped down from TD Ameritrade this week, will join the Overland Park-based Mutual Fund Store as chief executive next week, the firm said on Thursday.

Bunch had been with TD since 2004, when he joined its predecessor, TD Waterhouse. Prior to that, he worked for 14 years at Charles Schwab, where he began as a branch manager in the early 1990s.

The Mutual Fund Store, founded in 1996 by Adam Bold, is a fee-based advisory firm with more than 70 branch office locations across the United States. Part of Bunch's new role will be to expand that business.

Bunch previously served as head of branches at TD Ameritrade in 2006, managing and developing a retail branch network of more than 140 branches.

The departure of Bunch, effective Friday, resulted in a broader management shuffle at TD Ameritrade. The discount broker said earlier this week that Tom Bradley, head of TD Ameritrade's institutional business, will take over for Bunch. Tom Nally, who served under Bradley, will run the firm's institutional business. For details, please see (Reporting by Ashley Lau)