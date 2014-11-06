BRIEF-TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
Nov 6 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says hog sales totalled 191 million yuan (31.25 million US dollar) in October, average selling price down 4.4 percent from previous month
* Unit enters cooperation agreement with Huawei Investment & Holding Co