UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
FRANKFURT Oct 21 German car and truck maker Daimler is in advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta IPO-MVAG.MI, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources in Milan.
Daimler will buy a 25 percent stake in MV Agusta via its AMG performance unit for around 30 million euros ($38.56 million), with an option to raise its stake in exchange for further investments, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
Neither MV Agusta nor Daimler was immediately available for comment.
A German newspaper had reported in July that Daimler was seeking to acquire a minority stake in MV Agusta, majority owned by Italy's Castiglioni family.
($1 = 0.7801 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in MILAN)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.