Jan 11 (Reuters) -
* M.Video : JP Morgan raises to overweight from
neutral; price target to 355 roubles from 350 roubles
* X5 Retail Group NV : JP Morgan cuts price target to
$19 from $22.50; rating neutral
* Diksi Grupp : JP Morgan raises price target to 500
roubles from 430 roubles; rating overweight
* O'Key Group : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from
neutral; price target to $10.80 from $11
* Magnit : JP Morgan raises price target to $43 from
$40.50; rating overweight
