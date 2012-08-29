MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian home electronics retailer
M.Video may pay a special dividend of up to 30 roubles
($0.94) per share in the final month of 2012, its Chief
Financial Officer Christopher Parks said during a conference
call on Wednesday.
"I will be asking our board of directors to consider a
one-time special dividend payable in December 2012... The amount
of the special dividend... in my opinion can be up to 30 roubles
per share," Parks said following first-half earnings release.
He added the special dividend will not affect the company's
yearly dividends.
Earlier on Wednesday the company reported a 58 percent rise
in first-half net profit to 1.2 billion roubles and reaffirmed
plans to open at least 35 new stores this year.
($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)