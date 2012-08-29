MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video may pay a special dividend of up to 30 roubles ($0.94) per share in the final month of 2012, its Chief Financial Officer Christopher Parks said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"I will be asking our board of directors to consider a one-time special dividend payable in December 2012... The amount of the special dividend... in my opinion can be up to 30 roubles per share," Parks said following first-half earnings release.

He added the special dividend will not affect the company's yearly dividends.

Earlier on Wednesday the company reported a 58 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.2 billion roubles and reaffirmed plans to open at least 35 new stores this year.

($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)