MOSCOW, April 26 Russian home electronics retailer M.video said on Thursday its board has proposed a 2011 dividend of 5.8 roubles ($0.20) per share, up from 3.9 roubles for 2010.

The company said in a disclosure filing the total payout would amount to 1.04 billion roubles ($35.38 million). ($1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)