MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian home electronics retailer
M.Video reported on Wednesday a 58 percent rise in
first-half net profit on the back of growing sales but it still
slightly missed market expectations.
M.Video said in a statement its net profit rose to 1.21
billion roubles ($37.8 million), while an average Reuters poll
forecast was at 1.24 billion roubles.
The company said first-half sales, including value-added
tax, rose 26 percent to 69 billion roubles, while net revenue
totalled 58.6 billion roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32 percent to 2.52 billion roubles,
with a 4.3 percent margin, below Reuters poll estimates of 2.68
billion roubles and 4.6 percent, respectively.
($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles)
