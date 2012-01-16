MOSCOW Jan 16 Russian home electronics retailer M.video reported on Monday a 36 percent rise in December sales to 23.3 billion roubles ($730 million), boosted by a seasonal rise in demand ahead of new year holidays.

Same-store sales were up by 17 percent, M.video said in a statement, driven by the popularity of 3D and LED TV-sets, smartphones and tablet PCs.

The result comes in sharp contrast with the performance of some retailers in Western Europe where disposable incomes are being squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

For the first nine months of 2011, M.video had reported a 30 percent increase in total sales and an 8.4 percent rise in same-store sales. ($1 = 31.9191 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)