* Full-year 2011 sales total 132 bln roubles

* Same-store sales rise 10 pct

* Q4 same-store sales up 14 pct

MOSCOW, Jan 18 Russian home electronics and whitegoods retailer M.Video said on Wednesday its 2011 revenue rose by 30 percent to 132 billion roubles ($4.17 billion), helped by new openings and sales growth at mature stores.

The company opened 44 outlets last year, with 18 of these launching in the final quarter, when its sales grew 28 percent on year.

Same-store sales were up 10 percent in the whole of 2011 and 14 percent in the fourth quarter, M.Video said in a statement.

The company earlier reported a 36 percent rise in December sales to 23.3 billion roubles, boosted by a seasonal rise in demand ahead of the New Year's holidays.

It plans to open 25-35 stores in 2012. ($1 = 31.6293 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)