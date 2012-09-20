AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian electronics retailer M.Video priced its Moscow secondary public offering of 18 million shares at 255 roubles ($8.12) each, at the bottom of its indicated price range, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
The offering will raise $146 million for the selling shareholder Svece, which represents the interests of M.Video's CEO Alexander Tynkovan's family members.
As a result of the deal, Svece will keep control while the company's free float will rise to around 40 percent.
On Thursday the stock closed at 264.50 roubles.
Deutsche Bank is acting as the sole bookrunner to the offering. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies)
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
LONDON, June 5 Just hours before Khuram Butt and two accomplices drove a rented van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people nearby, he was asking neighbours where he could hire a vehicle.