* Not ruling out further expansion abroad -CEO

* No current plans to shut down further plants

* Says city of Mannheim is reliable anchor investor

By Christoph Steitz

MANNHEIM, Germany, July 7 MVV Energie expects profits to recover from next year, its chief executive said, as Germany's fifth-largest utility banks on investments in wind and biomass projects to escape a crisis in conventional power generation.

Hit by a massive decline in wholesale power prices, Mannheim-based MVV has seen its profits shrink by 14 percent over the last four fiscal years and like larger peers E.ON , RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall's German unit, is cutting costs and investing in new businesses.

For fiscal year 2013/2014, which started on Oct. 1, MVV expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall to the lower third of a 170-185 million euro ($232-252 million) target range.

"We are convinced that we will be able to get out of this dip in the coming years. That's not going to be the case this year, but most certainly after that," Georg Mueller told Reuters in an interview at the company's headquarters.

MVV has shouldered nearly 400 million euros of investments to build an energy-from-waste plant and a biomass site in Britain, both scheduled to become operational next year, which will help drive the profit recovery, Mueller said.

Apart from being active in Britain, MVV is also present in the Czech Republic, and in May announced it had formed a joint venture with French group Semardel to manage energy-from-waste plants in France.

"We're not ruling out entering further markets in the future if we are convinced," said Mueller, who joined MVV from RWE in 2009.

He said the company also planned to significantly expand its onshore wind park portfolio -- currently at 174 megawatt (MW) -- in the coming years, but was not more specific.

NO SHORT-TERM STOCK

MVV will invest 3 billion euros in key areas including renewable energy and energy efficiency by 2020, about 2.2 billion euros of which has either been invested or decided upon.

"Of course we are working hard to make sure cash-flows will continue to progress well so we can invest more than the 3 billion euros. But it's too early to say," Mueller said.

The deep crisis in conventional power generation, also caused by a massive rise in renewable energy and tepid appetite for electricity across the continent, has led utilities to shut down or idle thousands of megawatts-worth of plant capacity.

Mueller said MVV has currently no plans for further closures beyond blocks 3 and 4 at Grosskraftwerk Mannheim (GKM), in which it holds a 28 percent stake. Larger peers RWE and EnBW own 40 percent and 32 percent in GKM, respectively.

EnBW also has a direct 22.5 percent stake in MVV but is looking to sell it, something Mueller says will not have a major impact on MVV's shareholder structure.

With a market value of about 1.54 billion euros, MVV is 50.1 percent-owned by the city of Mannheim, while Cologne-based utility RheinEnergie holds 16.3 percent. France's GDF Suez also has a 6.3 percent stake.

"MVV can rely upon the city of Mannheim as an anchor of stability," Mueller said. "We are not a stock for investors with short-term expectations."

Shares in the company are down 23 percent since January 2010, underperforming a 6 percent decrease in the STOXX 600 Europe Utilities Index during the same period.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Editing by Catherine Evans)