FRANKFURT, June 25 German utility MVV
has bid more than 800 million euros ($998 million) for E.On's
waste-burning unit, a source familiar with the sales
process said.
"MVV has submitted a bid for E.On's Energy from Waste," the
person said on Monday, adding that the offer, which lay in a
range between 800 million euros and 1 billion, was for the
entire unit, including 18 incinerators.
The source said the final transaction price would be lower
because the city of Bielefeld's local utility planned to make
use of a right of first refusal and buy incinerators in
Bielefeld and Hameln.
MVV and E.On declined comment.
The sale of the waste-burning unit is part of E.ON's 15
billion euro disposal programme to streamline its activities as
the group struggles to cope with Germany's decision to stop
nuclear power production by 2022.
A deal would be MVV's biggest takeover and see it replace
E.On as the largest operator of waste incinerators in Germany.
Last week, sources told Reuters that Morgan Stanley
Infrastructure and Swedish private equity group EQT were
readying bids, while Singapore-based SembCorp was
working with banks to set up financing for a deal.
($1 = 0.8013 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Jonathan Gould)