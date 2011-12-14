LONDON, Dec 14 - Hotel operator MWB Group said on Wednesday it would not make an offer for office space supplier MWB Business Exchange <MBE.L >.

MWB Group, which operates 26 Hotel du Vin and Malmaison hotels across the UK, already holds a 72 percent stake in Business Exchange, and had made in initial approach for the company in April.

"After careful consideration, notwithstanding that MWB remains a committed shareholder of Business Exchange, MWB has decided not to proceed with an offer for Business Exchange," the company said in a statement.

In July MWB sweetened its offer for Business Exchange to 1.75 new MWB shares and 12.7 pence in cash per Business Exchange share -- equivalent to about 80.1 pence per share, after the supplier's second-largest shareholder Pyrrho Investments Ltd said it would reject the initial bid.

Shares in MWB Group were down 5.5 percent, trading at 16.56 pence at 1445 GMT.