LONDON, Dec 14 - Hotel operator MWB Group said
on Wednesday it would not make an offer for office space
supplier MWB Business Exchange <MBE.L >.
MWB Group, which operates 26 Hotel du Vin and Malmaison
hotels across the UK, already holds a 72 percent stake in
Business Exchange, and had made in initial approach for the
company in April.
"After careful consideration, notwithstanding that MWB
remains a committed shareholder of Business Exchange, MWB has
decided not to proceed with an offer for Business Exchange," the
company said in a statement.
In July MWB sweetened its offer for Business Exchange to
1.75 new MWB shares and 12.7 pence in cash per Business Exchange
share -- equivalent to about 80.1 pence per share, after the
supplier's second-largest shareholder Pyrrho Investments Ltd
said it would reject the initial bid.
Shares in MWB Group were down 5.5 percent, trading at 16.56
pence at 1445 GMT.