LONDON, Dec 12 - Office space supplier MWB Business Exchange said it had agreed that a deadline for hotel operator MWB Group to buy the shares in the company it does not already own be extended and said it would hold more talks in the next few days.

Business Exchange said on Monday that the takeover deadline with the hotel group, which first made an approach for the company in April, had been extended to 1700 GMT on Dec 19, adding that a further extension to the deadline had been sought to see if the terms of a revised offer could be agreed.

"Further discussions between the parties are scheduled to take place in the next few days," the company said, adding that a deal is no more or less likely than before.

In July MWB sweetened its offer for Business Exchange to 1.75 new MWB shares and 12.7 pence in cash per Business Exchange share -- equivalent to about 80.1 pence per share, after the supplier's second-largest shareholder Pyrrho Investments Ltd said it would reject the initial bid.

MWB Group, which operates 26 Hotel du Vin and Malmaison hotels across the UK, already holds a 72 percent stake in Business Exchange.

Business Exchange has a portfolio of over 70 centres throughout the UK, with a majority of its centres in prime West End and City locations in London.

Shares in MWB Business Exchange were unchanged at 61.5 pence at 1350 GMT, valuing it at just under 40 million pounds ($62.5 million), while shares in MWB Group were up 0.25 percent to 17.25 pence.