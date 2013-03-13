Position: Mexican central bank governor

Incumbent: Agustin Carstens

Date of Birth: June 9, 1958

Term: January 2010 to December 2015. Can be nominated for another six-year term by the president, which would require approval by the Senate.

Key Facts:

- Carstens has spent his professional life among economic policymakers in Mexico and beyond as a senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Forging ties with the conservative National Action Party (PAN), Carstens helped shape fiscal policy for two Mexican presidents before his appointment to lead the independent central bank.

- In May 2012, Mexico backed Carstens to lead the IMF in a bid to break the European lock on the position. But Carstens did not win the backing of enough developing nations to overcome support for French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, who took the job.

- Carstens obtained a PhD in economics in 1985 from the University of Chicago, a haven for proponents of deregulation and laissez-faire economics. Carstens spent more than a decade building an intellectual and can-do reputation away from the political spotlight, working as the central bank's chief economist and as chief of staff for its then-governor.

- Carstens left the Mexican central bank in 1999 to work as an executive director at the IMF, but returned to Mexico in 2000 to be deputy finance chief under incoming President Vicente Fox.

- While Fox's election broke seven decades of one-party rule and elevated Carstens to his most openly political job, most of Fox's reform agenda died in Congress. An opening for central bank chief in 2003 sparked rumors that Fox would tap Carstens for the job. Instead, Guillermo Ortiz accepted a second six-year term while Carstens returned to the IMF as deputy managing director, where he occasionally rapped Mexico for its dependence on dwindling oil reserves and lack of progress on implementing economic reforms.

- When President Felipe Calderon, also from the PAN, took office in late 2006, Carstens joined the transition team and then ran the finance ministry for three years. He proposed new taxes to bolster Mexico's shaky revenues and negotiated a compromise on the legislation with the opposition in Congress.

- Carstens has been frank about his views on inflation and monetary policy. He also signaled he would not remain silent on key questions of fiscal policy. "Being autonomous on monetary policy does not mean you have to be isolated from the national economic debate," he said at his confirmation hearing.

- Carstens has argued for lower interest rates several times during his term and finally got his chance in March when the central bank cut rates by 50 basis points to a record low of 4.0 percent, surprising many analysts.

- Carstens, a Chicago Cubs fan and once a little league baseball star, still makes time occasionally to pick up a baseball bat and glove. But the central banker is probably known best in Mexico for his bulky stature, often depicted in political cartoons.