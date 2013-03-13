Position: President of Mexico

Incumbent: Enrique Pena Nieto

Date of Birth: July 20, 1966

Term: Assumed office in December 2012. Mexican presidents serve for a single six-year term.

Key Facts:

- Enrique Pena Nieto led a rejuvenation of the centrist PRI, which ruled Mexico for 71 years through a mix of patronage, corporatism and corruption, until it lost the presidency in 2000. Pena Nieto rose to prominence as the governor of the country's most populous region, the State of Mexico. He cut the state's debt by about a quarter, while also using public-private partnerships to improve infrastructure.

- In his first months as president, he has secured agreement from political rivals to tackle key reforms, pushed through changes to the education system, had Mexico's best-known trade union leader arrested on fraud charges and proposed a shake-up of the telecommunications sector.

- He still has to handle tricky tax and energy reforms that lawmakers have failed to pass during the last 15 years. He enlisted a team of internationally-educated, financially-savvy young economists and lawyers who are working in tandem with older party hands with years of experience in Mexico's Congress.

- His election campaign focused on creating more jobs in Latin America's No. 2 economy. By passing major economic reforms, he promised to raise Mexico's growth rate to 6 percent from average rates of around 2 percent during the last decade.

- Pledging to continue the fight against drug gangs that have ravaged Mexico under outgoing President Felipe Calderon, Pena Nieto has said his priority was to reduce the violence that has claimed more than 60,000 lives over the past six years.

- Renowned for his boyish good looks and slicked hair, he became a media star during his governorship as he prepared his presidential bid. His critics have decried a cozy relationship with the nation's top broadcaster, Televisa, and he is married to a Televisa soap opera star.

- Lacking a congressional majority for four of the six years he governed the State of Mexico, Pena Nieto built up a reputation as a man who could deal with the opposition.

- Pena Nieto drew ridicule during his election bid when he struggled to name any books he had read at a book fair. He sidestepped a potential scandal over his infidelity during his first marriage when he fathered two children with other women.

- Often mocked in the campaign for his lack of intellect, Pena Nieto drew fire from women in Mexico for a dismissive remark about housewives when he was forced to admit he did not know the cost of tortillas, a staple foodstuff.