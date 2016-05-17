BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting :
* Says it completed issuing 10,726,000 new shares, raising T$565,857,100 in total
* Says the new share issue record date is May 17
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zjEb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.