YANGON, June 8 Bodies and debris were found in
the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished
over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew
on board, the military said in a statement on its official
Facebook page.
Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by
a navy ship 35 km (22 miles) from the southern costal town of
Launglon, the military said.
A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made
Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said.
(Reporting By Shoon Naing, Wa Lone and Yimou Lee; Editing by
Paul Tait)