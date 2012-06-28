YANGON, June 28 Myanmar is looking for investors
to develop a second international airport for the commercial
capital, Yangon, on the site of an old Japanese-built air strip
from World War Two, state media said on Thursday.
Yangon's existing airport was one of the busiest in the
region in the late 1950s, before successive military governments
made the country an international pariah.
It is bustling again, but may soon be struggling to cope
with an influx of tourists and business travellers as a
15-month-old government opens up the country to the outside
world.
"The Ministry of Transport would like to cooperate with
local and foreign investors for the development of Hanthawady
International Airport, and for upgrading and modernising some
other domestic airports," the Air Transport directorate said in
an announcement.
Hanthawady would be built on a disused airfield near Bago
town, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Yangon.
A South Korean firm had planned to build an airport there
but the project was abandoned in 1994, soon after a
ground-breaking ceremony, for obscure reasons. Designs for that
airport show it would be able to handle 10 million people a
year.
Yangon's current airport, which was renovated in 2007 and
looks modern in comparison with many of the neglected buildings
in the city, can handle 2.7 million passengers a year, although
only 1.45 million passed through in 2011, Transport Ministry
figures show.
Myanmar also has international airports in the
administrative capital, Naypyitaw, and Mandalay.
"Passenger and flight arrivals at all three international
airports are increasing speedily, especially at Yangon
International Airport," a senior ministry official said.
"The new international airport for Yangon is essential since
the present Yangon International Airport will have reached its
full capacity in terms of handling flights and passengers by the
end of this year," said the official, who declined to be
identified.
Fourteen international airlines fly into Yangon. Four more
would be flying in soon and some existing ones wanted to
increase their flights, the official said.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Alan Raybould and Robert
Birsel)