SINGAPORE Feb 4 A consortium including
Singapore's Changi Airport Planners and Yongnam Holdings Inc
has been invited by the government of Myanmar to
re-enter negotiations to build and operate a new international
airport in the country.
In August a consortium led by South Korea's Incheon
International Airport Corp was named as the preferred bidder to
build Hanthawaddy International Airport, but those discussions
have since broken down according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Yongnam said in a statement that its consortium, which also
includes Japan's JGC Corp, has been asked by Myanmar's
Department of Civil Aviation to enter negotiations for a 30-year
public-private partnership to build, run and maintain the
airport. It was named in August as the back-up bidder to the
Korean group.
The order was estimated in August to be worth around $1
billion and would oversee the construction of an airport near
Yangon, Myanmar's old capital and commercial centre, that could
handle an annual passenger capacity of around 12 million people.
