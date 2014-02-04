(Adds comment from Myanmar government official)
SINGAPORE Feb 4 A consortium including
Singapore's Changi Airport Planners and Yongnam Holdings
has been invited by the government of Myanmar to
re-enter negotiations to build and operate a new international
airport in the country.
In August a consortium led by South Korea's Incheon
International Airport Corp was named as the preferred bidder to
build Hanthawaddy International Airport, but those discussions
have since broken down.
A Ministry of Transport official told Reuters the government
wanted an airport capable of handling 12 million passengers.
Incheon offered to build one with capacity for 10 million
people, which was one of the issues that caused negotiations to
stall, the official said.
"It doesn't mean the deal with Incheon is off now. It's just
been temporarily suspended and the ball is in their court," said
the official who asked not to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to media.
Yongnam said in a statement that its consortium, which also
includes Japan's JGC Corp, has been asked by Myanmar's
Department of Civil Aviation to enter negotiations for a 30-year
public-private partnership to build, run and maintain the
airport. It was named in August as the back-up bidder to the
Korean group.
The order was estimated in August to be worth around $1
billion and would oversee the construction of an airport near
Yangon, Myanmar's former capital and commercial centre.
