YANGON Oct 29 Myanmar has chosen a
Japan-Singapore consortium to build its fourth international
airport, a $1.5 billion project north of the country's biggest
city Yangon, a senior transport ministry official said on
Wednesday.
The Hanthawaddy International Airport near Bago Town, about
96 kilometres (60 miles) from the main airport in the commercial
hub Yangon, will be undertaken by Yongnam-CAPE-JGC, a consortium
that includes Singapore's Yongnam Holdings Ltd, Changi
Airport Planners and Engineers (CAPE) and Japan's JGC
Corporation.
The project will be 49 percent financed by overseas
development assistance, with the rest coming from private loans
and the consortium itself, Tin Maung Ni, a member of the Tender
Selection Committee, said.
"The construction period is about four years from the
signing of the contract, so we can expect it finish around
2019," he said.
"The capacity of the airport will be 12 million passengers
annually."
Only three out of more than 30 airports in Myanmar are
designated as international airports at present.
A flurry of tourist arrivals in Myanmar are testing the
capacity of existing international airports in Yangon, the
second biggest city Mandalay and the new capital, Naypyitaw.
Yangon and Mandalay are currently being upgraded.
Close to five million tourists are expected to visit Myanmar
in 2015, up from three million targeted in 2014, compared with
two million in 2013 and one million in 2012.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Martin Petty and Jane
Merriman)